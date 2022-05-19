The strong cold front that ushered in wind gusts over 50mph on Wednesday has moved on, but it left behind a parting gift....cold air!
The National Weather Service has issued yet another Frost Advisory, this time for portions of the Washington and Idaho Palouse as temperatures are expected to fall down to the mid-30s by early Friday morning. And while frost looks less likely around Spokane, you might still want to bring your potted plants inside tonight just to stay on the safe side!
And while the obvious side-effect of the cold air is cooler temperatures, it also brings instability, which is exactly what could lead to thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
Starting around 11AM, small storms will be bubbling up first over the Panhandle, then sliding south around Spokane and CdA into the early afternoon and continuing until sunset.
Gusty winds, lightning, hail and some heavy downpours will all be possible, so it would be best to have a plan to get inside quickly if you need to!
A few more showers now look to linger into Saturday as the cold air now will stick around a bit longer into the weekend, but a warming and drying trend starts Sunday.
Dry days will dominate next week, and we could even finally hit 70° next Thursday!