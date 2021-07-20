A few weak thunderstorms rolled across the Inland Northwest early Tuesday morning, and if you were REALLY lucky you even had a short burst of a few showers.
Thankfully, we haven't heard of any new fires starting from that round, but more thunderstorms early Wednesday keep our fire threat extremely high!
Forecast models show the thunderstorms moving out by about 10AM Wednesday morning, but we won't be completely out of the woods.
Gusty winds up to 25-30mph Wednesday afternoon could help any new fires grow quickly and make current firefighting efforts more difficult.
One silver lining to the wind, it's blowing smoke from regional fires out, and improving the air quality, at least for now.
Enjoy a cooler day (low-80s) on Thursday before warming back into the 90s again by the weekend.