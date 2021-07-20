Weather Alert

...LIGHTNING WITH THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING FOLLOWED BY DRY AND BREEZY CONDITONS WILL BRING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS... .There will be multiple fire weather hazards resulting in critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday evening. Dry and breezy winds this afternoon and evening across the east slopes and into the western Columbia Basin is expected. Elevated nocturnal thunderstorms are expected late tonight and Wednesday morning across the eastern third of WA and the ID Panhandle. Then a cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon bringing more gusty winds and dry conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area. * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms late tonight and Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms. * Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent in the valleys and 20 to 33 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds Wednesday afternoon and evening may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&