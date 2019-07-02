A cold front brings the threat of mid-week thunderstorms. These slow moving storms, bringing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, small hail and brief but heavy downpours will create the biggest concerns for the North Cascades, Okanogan Highlands, and NE mountains of Washington Tuesday.
Wednesday, we will be on the lookout for thunderstorms in the NE mountains once again, as well as the northern and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. After a slight drop in temperatures for the next couple of days, we clear out and warm up into the upper 70's and low to mid 80's for the 4th of July and the weekend ahead!