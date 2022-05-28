It was a fairly quiet start to our Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, with even a bit more sunshine than expected early on. Unfortunately, the sunshine may be harder to find on Sunday as our next round of wet weather moves in.
A storm system moving west to east along the Washington and Oregon border Saturday night-Sunday morning will spin moisture up to the north. Heavy rain is expected to fall in parts of NE Oregon where the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch. 1-2" of rain through Sunday morning could cause quick rises on creeks and rivers in the area.
While the heaviest and steadiest rain looks to stay well south of Spokane, some thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon. Right now timeframe with the best opportunity for storms looks to be between 11AM and sunset on Sunday. Quick but heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds would be the biggest impact.
While the thunderstorms will die down with sunset on Sunday, rain showers look to linger into early Monday morning before pushing west and eventually tapering off on Monday afternoon. We could even see some sunbreaks by Sunday evening.
As for our temperatures...they look to remain on the cool side of normal through Monday, but a building ridge of high pressure looks to bring our longest stretch of "warmer" days this Spring next week. High temperatures will likely be in the 70s Tuesday-Friday!