Talk about a busy start to the week, with what I call a "Catch-22" forecast over the next 36 hours.
On one hand, temperatures are trending much cooler starting tomorrow and lasting through the rest of the week!
But, those cooler temperatures are being ushered in by a cold-front that will also bring the possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.
Best case scenario, those storms bring much needed rainfall over active fires...worst case scenario, lightning starts new fires and gusty winds help them grow.
Right now it looks like Tuesday's thunderstorms will be packing quite a bit of rain (which is great!), but it might be TOO much rain and could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary and Bonner counties through Tuesday. Some storms could produce 1-2" of rain, which would obviously be a big boon to firefighters, but that much rain in a short time can also lead to mudslides and ponding water on roads.
Catch-22's all over the place. Eventually we'll get to enjoy the fruits of this cold-front, with high temperatures staying in the 70s the rest of the week, but it could be a wild 36 hours to get there!