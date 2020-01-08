As you've probably heard by now, we are expecting a major change to our recent mild weather pattern come Friday. A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to many parts of the Inland Northwest. But Mother Nature is giving us a little bit more time to prepare!
Thursday will start off CHILLY, with the coldest morning temperatures we've seen in a while in the low-mid 20s. But we'll also be seeing some sunshine and relatively quiet conditions, especially compared to what's coming Friday.
Friday Storm
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Watches for Eastern Washington, North Idaho and the Cascades. These are the areas that could see the most snow, and the biggest impacts on Friday. Those are the areas shaded in blue in the picture below.
6-8" will be possible from Spokane to CdA up to Sandpoint and across NE Washington by Friday night. Mountain passes could see double that amount, or more! (Disclaimer: snowfall totals still subject to change, make sure you're keeping up with the latest forecasts leading up to this storm).
And Friday is just the start. More snow will likely fall over the weekend, especially Sunday, so keep those snow shovels handy. Then next week bitter cold arctic air moves south out of Canada and high temperatures could fall all the way into the SINGLE DIGITS by Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows below-0° not out of the question.
Winter is finally here.
-Blake
