Tiffany Smiley announces US Senate run against Patty Murray

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tiffany Smiley announced her run for U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Smiley is a Republican candidate running up against Democrat Patty Murray.
Smiley's from Pasco, Washington and when it comes to why she's running, she has three objectives:
- Fighting for Washington jobs
- Improving Washington quality of life
- Defending Washington's heroes
Smiley grew up on a farm and married her high school sweetheart. She achieved her goal of becoming a triage nurse, making her think she realized her piece of the American Dream. However, on April 6, 2005 those dreams were quickly changed.
Smiley's husband was severely wounded by a suicide bomber in Iraq, making him fall into a coma and permanently lose sight in both eyes.
"Sadly, we are not alone. Countless fellow veteran families twisted in the wind because of a bureaucracy that was unresponsive to the needs of families who were sacrificing everything for our country," Smiley said. "So, I took on the Veterans Administration, took our message of reform all the way to the White House, and the VA was reformed.”