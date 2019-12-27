Spokane- As the temperatures begin to drop, it can be tempting to leave your car running in the morning while you're getting ready inside. But every winter, car thieves act quickly, and your car could be gone before you know it.
Tips to keep your car safe this winter
In the last 30 days, there's been more than 120 car thefts reported across Spokane. Even if you leave your car locked and heating, with a spare key on you, thieves can still break into your car and drive it away.
If you've got an older model car locked and running, it's even easier, because thieves can shave down a key and trick the lock. If you notice any suspicious activity going on in your neighborhood, police are asking that you call crime check at 509-456-2233.
