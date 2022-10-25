1. Know your why
- Make a list of the reasons you want to be smoke-free. Keep it in a place where you can reference it especially during times of cravings or setbacks.
- Think about how quitting smoking may impact your health, lifestyle or family life.
2. Make a plan
- Set a quit date (not too far away) and work up to that date.
- Remove smoking products (such as cigarettes, lighters, ashtrays) from your home, car and workspace.
- Talk to your family, friends, and healthcare provider about your plan.
3. Identify your triggers for tobacco use, then make a plan for each one
- This may include certain activities that you have associated with tobacco use (i.e. drinking coffee, driving, talking on the phone) or strong emotions (anxiety, stress, anger, etc.).
- Think of an alternative behavior or activity for each trigger.
- Smoking cessation counselors and quit lines are available to help identify and manage triggers.
4. Know how to manage cravings
Strategies that may help include:
- Physical activity
- Support from a loved one
- Smoking cessation counseling
- Medication such as nicotine replacement therapy (patches, lozenges) or varenicline
Additional Smoking Cessation Resources
There is a variety of local and national agencies and organizations can help smokers quit:
Local Resources:
- Spokane Regional Health District Done My Way program. Learn more @ https://srhd.org/done-my-way.
- Inland Northwest Health Services Community Wellness “Quit for Good Tobacco Cessation” free online course. Provides free nicotine replacement therapy products if not covered by insurance. Learn more @ https://psjhcrmwebsites.microsoftcrmportals.com/home
- Providence Pharmacotherapy Clinic at Holy Family and Sacred Heart Medical Center. Receive one-on-one counseling with a pharmacist with personalized quit plan, goal setting, support, and medication prescribing. Call Holy Family at (509) 482-3057 or Sacred Heart (509) 474-2232
- Washington State Quit Line provides telephone counseling and nicotine replacement therapy. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW
National Resources:
- Go to Smokefree.gov, a website created by National Cancer Institutes’ (NCI) Tobacco Control Research Branch. Access their free Step-by-Step Quit Guide.
- Download a 24/7 Smokefree app for your smartphone, such as QuitGuide or quitSTART.
Lung Cancer Screening
Lung cancer screening is critical to detecting early-stage lung cancer and improving lung cancer cure rates. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends yearly lung cancer screening using low-dose CT scans (LDCT) for people who:
- Have a 20 pack-year or more smoking history, and
- Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years, and
- Are between 50 and 80 years old.
If you meet the above mentioned criteria, you are a candidate for a Lung Cancer Screening appointment with Cancer Care Northwest. At this appointment, Dr. Hellyer will perform a health evaluation, discuss your smoking history, and decide if you are a candidate for further lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan. These appointments are covered by most major insurances. To schedule a CCNW Lung Cancer Screening appointment with Dr. Hellyer, please call (509) 228-1000.
Meet CCNW Lung Expert, Dr. Jessica Hellyer
Dr. Hellyer graduated magna cum laude from Colorado College with a degree in biochemistry. She went on to attend medical school at University of Colorado where she graduated with honors as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. She completed internal medicine residency and subspecialty training in medical oncology at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.
During her medical oncology training, Dr. Hellyer developed expertise in the treatment of lung cancer, including non-small cell and small cell lung cancers, mesothelioma, and thymic malignancies. She believes in tailoring treatment to each patient and using genetic data from patients’ tumors to help guide treatment. Dr. Hellyer is passionate about improving the lives of patients and advancing the field of oncology through clinical research. She has conducted extensive research into the molecular drivers of lung cancer and the ways in which this information can be used to improve and personalize treatment for patients living with lung cancer.
In her free time, Dr. Hellyer enjoys spending time with her husband and family and exploring the Inland Northwest.
Learn More
To learn more about Lung Cancer Treatment at Cancer Care Northwest, visit www.cancercarenorthwest.com/treatment/lung-cancer