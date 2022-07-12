SPOKANE, Wash. - Temperatures are on the rise this week across the state, so it is crucial to be reminded of the symptoms of certain heat illnesses and how to prevent them.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the main two heat related illnesses to keep a look out for during the summer.
“Headaches, confusion, fatigue, sleepiness, dry mouth, that means you’ve been out in the sun too much,” Providence Sacred Heart Doctor Rob Lichfield said.
And on top of that, the human body will stop producing sweat, resulting in cold and clammy skin.
“We usually look awful as well,” Lichfield said. “People around us will be able to say ‘you look sick, you don’t look good.’”
While many people believe heat exhaustion and heat stroke consist of different symptoms, Lichfield said heat exhaustion can progress into heat stroke over time, meaning heat stroke is a bit more intense than heat exhaustion.
“This process can progress rapidly even within hours outside and we can lose as much as a quart of water each hour that we’re out in the sun and in the heat,” Lichfield said. “Usually we get dehydrated, then our body can’t regulate its temperature appropriately the way it usually does.”
As the surrounding Spokane region begins to experience hotter temperatures, hitting 95 degrees on Tuesday, people should know how to prevent themselves and their loved ones from getting sick because of the heat.
“The main three things is one just be aware of the conditions, just pay attention to the forecast,” Lichfield said. “If it’s going to be hot, this can be a risk if we’re outside, particularly if we’re older or for young children less than two.”
Lastly, the public should remember to stay out of the sun and find as much shade as possible when enjoying this summer season.