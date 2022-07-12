SPOKANE, Wash. - Temperatures are on the rise across the state this week, so it is crucial to brush up on the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to prevent them.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the two most common heat-related illnesses to keep a look out for during the summer.
“Headaches, confusion, fatigue, sleepiness, dry mouth—that means you’ve been out in the sun too much,” Providence Sacred Heart doctor, Rob Lichfield, said.
And on top of that, the human body will stop producing sweat, resulting in cold and clammy skin.
“We usually look awful as well,” Lichfield explained. “People around us will be able to say, ‘You look sick. You don’t look good.’”
While many people believe heat exhaustion and heat stroke are different conditions with different symptoms, Lichfield said heat exhaustion can progress into heat stroke over time, meaning heat stroke is a bit more intense than heat exhaustion.
“This process can progress rapidly, even within hours outside, and we can lose as much as a quart of water each hour that we’re out in the sun and in the heat,” warned Lichfield. “Usually we get dehydrated, then our body can’t regulate its temperature appropriately the way it usually does.”
As the region begins to heat up, hitting 95 degrees on Tuesday, it's imperative to know how to prevent you and your loved ones from getting sick because of the heat.
“Just be aware of the conditions—just pay attention to the forecast,” Lichfield advised. “If it’s going to be hot, this can be a risk if we’re outside, particularly if we’re older or for young children less than two.”
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) provides a list of symptoms to be on the lookout for, and how to help yourself or a person experiencing heat-related illness.
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:
|What to do:
| Heat Stroke Symptoms:
|What to do:
Lastly, the public should remember to stay out of the sun and find as much shade as possible when enjoying this summer season.