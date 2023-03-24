Before the Spokane Chiefs play their final game of the season this Saturday in the Spokane Arena, Head Coach Ryan Smith spent his Wednesday night helping one team get ready for their only game in the Spokane Arena this Saturday.
This Saturday is the annual Law Enforcement Game, and this year it's law enforcement officers from Spokane County taking on law enforcement officers from north Idaho.
"Multiple agencies," Darren Dinwoodie with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said. "Spokane County Sheriff's Office, we've got an FBI guy, SPD (Spokane Police Department), of course, and then north Idaho has a mix too."
The skill level varies from officer to officer. Some are no stranger to the sport of hockey, while others are fairly new.
"That's the cool things about this, you have guys who play at high levels and guys... who just kind of started recently." Dinwoodie said. "We kind of match up the lines out there so the good guys aren't against the bad guys and keep it fun for everyone."
And while having fun is the point, the overall goal is the raise money for Behind the Badge, an organization which supports families of officers in need following a death or serious injury in the line of duty.
The puck drops for the Law Enforcement Game at 5 p.m., and the doors open at 4:45pm. One ticket will get you into both the law enforcement game and the Chiefs season finale against the Tri-City Americans and tickets are available HERE.
In addition to donating a portion of the ticket sales to Behind the Badge, there will also be an auction in the concourse full of Spokane Chiefs memorabilia, and the proceeds from that will also support the nonprofit.
"Our friends and family are used to watching a little slower paced hockey so no big deal there, but Chiefs fans need to realize it's dialed down a bit," Dinwoodie added. "It's fun and we all have a good laugh. If we fall or make a mistake, no big deal."