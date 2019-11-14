How soon is too soon to get in the Christmas spirit?
A family in Texas says they're not taking down their Christmas decorations despite receiving a notice from their homeowners association.
Nick and Claudia Simonis put their decorations up early this year because Claudia is eight months pregnant. She says she's not sure if she'll be able to put them up once she gets closer to her due date, which happens to be on Christmas day.
The couple received a notice from their HOA saying it was too early to decorate and asked them to wait until a later date.
But, Nick and Claudia say they're not taking the display down.
"I just find it crazy," Claudia said.
"It's the Christmas spirit, we're not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down," Nick added.
So far, the HOA has not responded to a request for comment.
