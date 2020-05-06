14-year-old girl thwarts truck theft, Spokane Police looking for suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for a suspect who they say recently attempted to steal a truck, but was thwarted by the victim's 14-year-old daughter.
SPD says the attempted vehicle theft happened on April 24 near the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave.
The victim hadn't been present at the time of the theft, but the victim's 14-year-old daughter stated she observed her father's red Ford F-150 being driven away from its parking spot in their apartment complex.
The daughter chased the vehicle barefoot, jumping in the bed of the moving truck before the suspect stopped on 30th Ave. and ultimately fled on foot.
The victim's son got a picture of the suspect and the vehicle that dropped them off at the apartment complex before the truck was taken. Anyone with information on this case or who can identify the person picture is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and request SPD Detective Haney.
