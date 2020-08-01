High Harbor Camp

The YMCA says it regrets opening a camp in Georgia this summer where 260 campers and staff were infected with COVID-19.

That outbreak happened at Camp High Harbor about 100 miles north of Atlanta.

The CDC reports the virus spread quickly among the campers in just a few days.

The YMCA says it tried to follow safety precautions.

When staffers reported to camp in mid-June, they all tested negative within the previous 12 days.

However, on June 24th, a teen staffer felt sick and tested positive and then the camp started sending all the children home.

It is unclear if any campers or staff have required hospitalization.

