Whitman County deputies arrested a 48-year-old Albion, WA man late Friday night following a high-speed chase through Colfax and into Pullman.
At around 11:20 pm, a Whitman County Sheriff's Office Sergeant saw a newer model Toyota Tundra with an altered license plate registered to a 1985 Toyota pickup.
The Sgt. turned on his emergency lights and tried to pull the truck over, but the driver kept driving through Colfax while increasing speed.
The driver continued out of Colfax toward Pullman on Highway 195. The pursuing deputy saw a passenger either jumping or being pushed from the truck. The driver continued toward Pullman at speeds of 85-100 miles per hour.
Pullman Police were notified of the incoming pursuit and successfully set out spike strips, which took out 3 of the 4 tires. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Shane Ellingsworth of Albion, pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Saturday that Ellingsworth has a lengthy criminal history and outstanding warrants from the US Marshals Office and the Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Escape from Custody.
Deputies searched the truck and found 30 grams of meth, packaging material, scales and other paraphernalia. Ellingsworth told deputies he didn't want to go back to prison and that's why he didn't stop.
Ellingsworth's criminal history includes convictions for property crimes, drug possession and trafficking, illegal weapons and firearms possession.
The Sheriff's Office says the passenger who jumped from the truck was never found.
Ellingsworth was taken to the Whitman County Jail on multiple charges and outstanding warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.