95% of all brackets on ESPN are busted

SPOKANE, Wash- How’s your bracket doing? If you picked the lower seeds, you might be doing well.
But the perfect bracket, it's virtually impossible to make it perfect.
It's been fun the past couple of days to see our teams go head to head, but there is no getting around the fact your bracket is more than likely busted.
Mid-day yesterday Oral Roberts beat Ohio State in overtime. It was a big upset, now check this out 95% of all brackets on ESPN were busted. As many picked Ohio State to move on this is according to Matthew Berry of ESPN.
He tweeted out at the end of day one, out of the nearly 15 million brackets, 93 brackets had it all wrong.
After the first 14 games that were played there only 205 perfect brackets remaining.
Meaning we all have one thing in common we are all losers already.
Right now, it is just a waiting game for all of us Eagles and Zags fans to see what will happen.
