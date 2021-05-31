PULLMAN, Wash— According to Pullman Fire a broken washer hose in the third-floor laundry room caused water damage to every floor of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.
At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, sensors went off and triggered an alarm. When Pullman Fire entered they found water on the lower floors and discovered the source of the leak in the laundry room.
It’s believed the water had been flowing for a day or two on the third floor before the alarm was triggered when part of a ceiling collapsed in the basement and activated a smoke detector.
A Pullman building inspector went through the building and determined that there was no structural damage.
No one was injured according to Pullman Fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.