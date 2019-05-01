Abandoned business building erupts in flames, billowing smoke in Spokane May 1, 2019 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Empty business building erupts in flames, billowing smoke in Spokane Watch again Fire broke out from an abandoned building near N. Helena and Riverside in Spokane.It happened early Wednesday morning, just before 4 a.m.N. Helena and Riverside are currently blocked. According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, this building has seen fire in the past. It burned two years ago and has been abandoned, but homeless people have been using it illegally as a shelter. Authorities don't know if anyone was in the building at the time of the Wednesday morning fire. They expect to learn that when investigators arrive on scene. Crews are not going inside, because it's a defensive fire. There are electrical lines dangling. When crews first arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. KHQ was first on scene early Wednesday morning. Abandoned building erupts in flames, billowing smoke in Spokane Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags N. Helena Building E. Sprague Spokane E. Riverside Gathering Scene Riverside Building Industry Social Services Brian Schaeffer Dangling Crew Recommended for you Latest News Video News Friend of South Hill shooting victim: I can't imagine what his daughters are going through Updated 11 hrs ago News Friends of South Hill shooting victim speak out, suspected shooter still on the loose Updated 11 hrs ago News VIDEO; Different districts, same situation: new funding not enough for next school year, districts say Updated 12 hrs ago News Convicted Spokane killer denied parole, victim's family thanks the public: "You made a difference" Updated 12 hrs ago News 2019 Hoopfest dog tag design honors well-known player, South Hill man Updated 12 hrs ago News Lori Isenberg sentenced to 5 years in prison, to pay $20k in fines Updated 12 hrs ago News Former Ridpath developer pleads guilty to charges related to 'staged accidents' Updated 12 hrs ago News Former Ridpath developer pleads guilty to charges related to 'staged accidents' Rob Curry Updated 12 hrs ago News Spokane 6th Grader wins 2019 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame award Updated 14 hrs ago Local Weather Currently in Spokane 41°F Mostly Cloudy 59°F / 33°F 7 AM 42°F 8 AM 45°F 9 AM 49°F 10 AM 52°F 11 AM 55°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSeattle media reports former Marine among 4 killed in Seattle crane collapseNetflix cancels "Santa Clarita Diet," petition to save it gains tractionOvernight shooting on Spokane's Lower South Hill turns deadly after man succumbs to injuries"Absolutely pathetic" teacher's comment on 2nd grader's assignment sparks petition to have her firedFriend of South Hill shooting victim: I can't imagine what his daughters are going throughIllinois child welfare system under fire after boy's deathMultiCare Deaconess implements new model to treat babies withdrawing from drugsBus driver who admitted to raping 14-year-old girl gets probation, no jail timeGovernor Inslee offers "deepest condolences" to those affected by Seattle crane collapseHAWK Lights coming to Spokane's 3rd and Perry intersection in 2020 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories