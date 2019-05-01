Watch again

Fire broke out from an abandoned building near N. Helena and Riverside in Spokane.

It happened early Wednesday morning, just before 4 a.m.

N. Helena and Riverside are currently blocked.

According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, this building has seen fire in the past. It burned two years ago and has been abandoned, but homeless people have been using it illegally as a shelter. Authorities don't know if anyone was in the building at the time of the Wednesday morning fire. They expect to learn that when investigators arrive on scene. Crews are not going inside, because it's a defensive fire. There are electrical lines dangling.

When crews first arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. KHQ was first on scene early Wednesday morning.