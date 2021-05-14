OLYMPIA, Wash. - We've come to know trolls from fairytales and even on the internet, but it seems "patent trolls" are also lurking.
A "patent troll" is defined as a company that enforces patent rights against other businesses, rather than producing a product itself.
That is why Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Landmark Technology A for its predatory “patent troll” practices that harm small businesses.
"Landmark unlawfully sent threatening letters in bad faith to more than 1,000 small businesses nationwide. In the letters, it demanded $65,000 in patent licensing fees. When five Washington small businesses refused to pay, Landmark sued them. The businesses settled to avoid the expense of a lawsuit," the press release states.
Four Washington companies sued by Landmark settled for $15,000 to $20,000 each to avoid hefty legal costs from litigation:
- A bottle maker in Seattle
- An electrical supplies company in Spokane
- A bakery in Seattle
- A bookseller in Seattle
Landmark also sent demand letters to businesses in the following industries: apparel, appliances, automotive supplies, building supplies, candy, consumer electronics, department stores, event ticketing, fabrics, florists, food service, furniture, grocery, hardware, health & beauty, kitchen products, manufactured housing, mattresses, paper, pet products, petroleum, printers, sales & marketing, seeds, shoes and more.
“Landmark extorts small businesses, demanding payment for webpages that are essential for running a business,” Ferguson said. “It backs them into a corner — pay up now, or get buried in legal fees. I’m putting patent trolls on notice: Bully businesses with unreasonable patent assertions, and you’ll see us in court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.