UPDATE: September 12, 2020 - 12:35pm
Air quality for the Spokane region moved into the "Hazardous" category as of the latest update at 12:35 pm, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, with the Air Quality Index jumping from 302 to 407.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane woke up to unhealthy air quality Saturday morning as a massive cloud of smoke from west coast wildfires moved into the area.
As of 9:35 am, the Air Quality Index was at 161, which is in the 'Unhealthy' category, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. The forecast, according to the SRCAA is expected to reach the 'Very Unhealthy' category Saturday and Sunday.
Air quality in the Coeur d'Alene area was listed in the 'moderate' category Saturday morning on the EPA.gov and is forecasted to move into the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' on Sunday. for the latest updates.
For the very latest air quality update from the SRCAA, CLICK HERE.
The Tri-Cities area is also listed in the "Unhealthy" category with conditions expected to get worse throughout the weekend.
For the latest air quality updates around the state of Washington, CLICK HERE.
For the latest air quality updates around the state of Montana, CLICK HERE.
For the latest air quality updates around the state of Idaho, CLICK HERE.
