SEATTLE, Wash- The next time you look up at the sky you might see some faces from right here in Washington on the side of Alaska’s new airplane.
Alaska Airlines showed off the "Our Commitment," aircraft earlier this week, it was designed with Alaska's Air group black employees, allies, and advocates to illustrate the airline's belief in education as the great equalizer.
The aircraft features 14 profiles of the next generation of leaders: the children, grandchildren, and mentees of Alaska's employees.
One of the students Alexis and she attends Whitworth here in Spokane, she is double majoring in international studies and French, with aspirations of going into law.
Another student from the region is Cameron, he attends Washington State University and is getting a degree in broadcast journalism from the Murrow College.
You can read the full bios by following this link.
