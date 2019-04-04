All lanes back open after semi-truck crash on I-90 along Lookout Pass

Idaho state police semi-truck crash April 4

Idaho State Police responded to a semi-truck crash on Lookout Pass early Thursday morning. 

All westbound lanes of I-90 were blocked after a semi-truck went off the right hand shoulder of the westbound lane, then back onto the roadway. The swerving caused the trailer to overturn, blocking all lanes of I-90. 

The driver, 59-year-old Vladan Obuncina of New Westminster, BC and his passenger, 38-year-old Sasa Djuric of Burnaby, BC were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

All lanes were blocked for roughly three and a half hours, but the wreckage has been clear and all lanes are open. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

