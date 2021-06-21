SPOKANE, WASH- With Americans returning to the skies in droves after the pandemic, airlines are saying they are struggling to keep up with the influx.
As a result, dozens of flights on American Airlines have been canceled today through mid-July, American is saying that in some cases they’ve canceled up to 50 flights a day moving forward.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the number of flights being canceled is relatively small, amounting to about 1% of planned flying in the first half of July.
American Airlines tells KHQ the first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to their largest hubs, and their focus this summer ― and always ― “is on delivering for our customers no matter the circumstance. We never want to disappoint, and feel these schedule adjustments will help ensure we can take good care of our customers and team members and minimize surprises at the airport,” this from a spokesperson for the airline.
They say the weather combined with the labor shortage and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led to adjusting their flight scheduled through mid-July.
American Airlines says they made targeted changes to impact the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where they have multiple options for re-accommodation.
American Airlines tells KHQ the bulk of the cancelations are spread across the system, with the biggest focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
