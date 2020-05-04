Police are investigating an assault involving a pitchfork in Spokane.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, in Spokane's Browne's addition neighborhood. Police say it appears it was an unprovoked attack, and someone was assaulted by a person armed with the pitchfork.
The victim was struck in the chest, but was not seriously injured. The suspect was described by witnesses as appearing to be high or intoxicated, according to Spokane Police.
The suspect was spotted near the scene, and later identified as 27-year-old James McCormick.
Police say he was belligerent towards officers and was still armed with the pitchfork. According to a press release, "McCormick threatened officers before leading pursuers in a foot chase for several blocks, all while McCormick still brandished the pitchfork."
McCormick was arrested at the 300 block of South Ash. Police say he was still threatening offers and not complying with directives. Police used a taser and the suspect was taken into custody. No officers were injured.
"This is an example of a situation which could of easily turned into a lethal force encounter, and SPD is thankful the situation evolved in such a way we were able utilize our training and equipment to resolve the incident with minimal injuries to all parties involved," the release said.
James McCormick has been booked for second degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
