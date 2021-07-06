At least 200 homes were under level 3 evacuation orders as the Andrus fire raged in Cheney, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Latest evacuation map for #AndrusFire With an additional level 1 area south of the fire. Although this means the vast majority of affected residents can return except those that remain a level 3, citizens should remain vigilant. Firefighters will continue work all night. pic.twitter.com/yI4UbX6FmC— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) July 6, 2021
According to the last update, around 8 p.m. Monday night, the fire was burning at least 300 acres with no containment.
Level 2 evacuations, meaning be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, were also put in place from Mount Carmel Lane in the south to Geiger Heights in the north.
7/5/21 1145pm #AndrusFire still burning & @SCFD8 firefighters are working through the night to hold fire line pic.twitter.com/Tnu1yvoKYu— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 6, 2021
An evacuation shelter was set up Monday night at Medical Lake High School for evacuees at 200 E. Barker.
