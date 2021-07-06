At least 200 homes were under level 3 evacuation orders as the Andrus fire raged in Cheney, according to the Department of Natural Resources. 

According to the last update, around 8 p.m. Monday night, the fire was burning at least 300 acres with no containment.

Level 2 evacuations, meaning be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, were also put in place from Mount Carmel Lane in the south to Geiger Heights in the north.

An evacuation shelter was set up Monday night at Medical Lake High School for evacuees at 200 E. Barker.

