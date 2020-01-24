Animal Control officers in the Wenatchee area are looking for four dogs who attacked a woman on Thursday, leaving her with serious injuries.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society reports the woman and her husband were attacked by the pack of dogs up Number 2 Canyon at around noon. The woman was bitten repeatedly all over her body, including severe injury to her left hand and left ear.
"The dogs were reportedly two Rottweiler type dogs and two mixed breed type dogs," a statement said.
The husband reported that the dogs left with their owner in an older maroon Subaru station wagon.
An Animal Care and Control officer has been patrolling the area trying to find the dogs and the station wagon.
If you have any possible information to help identify this dogs and vehicle owner, please contact Animal Care & Control at 509-662-9577, option 1.
