SCRAPS says an animal cruelty investigating is underway after a cat was brought to them with serious pellet gun wounds.
SCRAPS posted on their Facebook page Saturday that "Frederick" was brought to them after being shot with a pellet gun and added one of the pellets pierced his trachea.
SCRAPS credited the doctors at Emergency Pet Care with saving Frederick's life and say they will now need your help caring for him due to extensive veterinary care that is still needed.
If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.