A job in one Florida city requires long arms, quick reflexes, and brute strength. And, you'll get wet. Very wet.
Parks and Recreation workers in Lakeland were netting swans by the dozens on Tuesday to start of the city's annual swan roundup.
It's a two-day endeavor with the first day spent scooping the swans out of Lake Morton and moving them to a holding area.
The second, is their annual check-up, to make sure the birds are healthy.
City workers call this the best day of the year.
The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth donated the original swans of Lake Morton in 1957.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.