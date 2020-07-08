SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Presidents from area universities are speaking out against new guidelines that would force international students to either leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their current school offers classes entirely online this fall.
The guidelines were introduced by the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement this week. Under the updated rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. And even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.
The guidance also states international students won’t be exempt even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term.
Colleges are now feeling new pressure to reopen even as COVID-19 continues its resurgence in several parts of the country. Some universities have already started looking for ways to help their international students comply with the new ICE directive, while Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.
Presidents from Inland Northwest universities have since shown their disappointment in the rules, either through statements or social media:
Eastern Washington University President Mary Cullinan
"Eastern Washington University is home to more than 150 students from over 15 countries. Our international Eagles are an important part of our student body. We value greatly the contributions they make in our classrooms and in our campus community.
We are deeply disappointed with the recent announcement by the Department of Homeland Security that bars international students from remaining in the U.S. if their courses are online. We join other institutions around the country in urging the Department of Homeland Security to reconsider this heartless decision and reinstate the flexibility they provided students in the spring when this requirement was suspended due to COVID-19.
Eastern Washington University is committed to working with our international students to develop class schedules that ensure their academic progress through a mix of online and face-to-face offerings under our hybrid ‘Max-Flex’ model in Fall 2020."
Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh
"The plan to end the emergency waiver that allows international students to maintain their visa status while taking online courses is completely inappropriate and inhumane in light of the ongoing pandemic. We at Gonzaga University stand with our international students and will work together with our Congressional delegation, colleague institutions, and the Associations of which we are a member to change this proposal so that it does not adversely affect our international students, which are an important part of our university community. Although Gonzaga remains committed to offering courses in person, we will continue to study this proposal and determine what options we can provide to allow our international students to continue their studies while remaining protected and supported during this challenging time."
Whitworth University President Beck Taylor
"International students are invaluable and beloved members of the Whitworth University community. In recent years, record numbers of students from around the globe have enrolled at Whitworth to take advantage of our quality academic programs and vibrant student life. Our international students are leaders on our campus, and they contribute to the rich and diverse educational experiences that benefit all students. It is for these reasons and more that I am extremely disappointed with the recent changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program that will prohibit international students from remaining in the U.S. to complete their courses of study should the COVID-19 pandemic force Whitworth to provide coursework exclusively through online and distance formats. I will be contacting Washington’s congressional delegation and other policy makers to advocate for changes to these new rules. Fortunately, Whitworth is planning for in-person, residential education this fall, and we are hopeful that these new rules, as objectionable as they are, will not apply to international students at Whitworth."
Gonzaga Athletic Director also shared his concerns with our partners at the Spokesman-Review, as the new guidelines could affect several international athletes at GU.
