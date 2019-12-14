The Airway Heights Police Department has identified the driver who is still on the loose following a high-speed chase with officers Friday night as Dean A. Albrecht (aka Austin D. Warnick).
Police say Albrecht crashed the car he was driving Friday night and was able to escape on foot northeast of Airway Heights.
Airway Heights PD say Albrecht is wanted for escape and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Albrecht, please call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
