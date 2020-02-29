SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection with a body found at the Roadway Inn in North Spokane, according to jail records.
Lionel Elias White was booked at 1:41 Saturday morning. He's charged with second-degree murder and drug possession.
It's unknown if any other suspects were also arrested.
The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner. Officers would not comment on how they suspect the woman was killed.
This is a developing story. Still with KHQ for more details.
