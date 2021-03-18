UPDATE 3/18 2:25 P.M.
The ATF is going door-to-door in the neighborhood surrounding the St. Charles School asking if they saw anything suspicious.
The school was damaged by a fire that started after midnight on Thursday morning.
So far investigators have not released a cause.
UPDATE 3/18 10:56 A.M.:
Firefighters now say there was probably no explosion at the school. Instead someone might have heard a window break from the heat of the fire or seen the fire flash over.
ATF is assisting Spokane Fire and Police with the investigation.
We've also learned that the first officer on the scene was able to help get the Pastor that was living on campus out and away from the flames.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more new information.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
An explosion in the center of St. Charles Elementary School in Spokane led to a massive scene and extensive damage.
School has been canceled for the day.
It happened early Thursday morning in Spokane.
A priest living in the dormitory of the school was able to get out unharmed, and no one was hurt.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the church, but there was major damage to the side of the school.
N. Alberta Street was completely blocked in both directions, but has since reopened.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.