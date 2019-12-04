ATHOL, Idaho - Some residents are expressing increasing concern over a cow moose frequenting an Athol neighborhood that appears to have a broken top of a bucket stuck on its head.
An Athol family reached out to KHQ saying the moose has been spotted daily near their home near Highway 54 north of Silverwood Theme Park, while other neighbors have too seen the moose near their homes.
The residents say at first they thought the moose had a radio collar on, but then realized it is a broken top of a bucket, and that she is "visibly uncomfortable."
Idaho Fish & Game has been contacted by residents in hopes of helping the moose and relieving it of some possible pain and likely frustration.
If you happen to be in the Athol area and spot the moose, you are asked to contact an animal control service.
KHQ's Noelle Lashley is looking further into this story on Wednesday.
