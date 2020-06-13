Atlanta erupted into unrest Saturday night following the shooting of a 27-year old black man by police on Friday.
Protesters surrounded the Wendy's fast food restaurant, where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer.
Small explosions were seen going off, and crowds gathered throughout the area. The Wendy's eventually went up in flames and burned for hours.
Police were forced to block off some of the highways.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its preliminary report shows Brooks failed a sobriety test, then a struggle with officers proceeded, leading Brooks to take an officer's taser.
Sometime while the altercation was happening, a shot was fired, killing Brooks.
Atlanta's Chief of Police resigned less than 24 hours after the shooting, saying she wants Atlanta to be a model of meaningful reform for the country and she hopes her resignation will help the city move forward and rebuild their trust in police.
"What has become abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks in Atlanta is that while we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect, and dignity," Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "There has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.