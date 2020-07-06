Update, July 6, 8:45 a.m.:
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the planes involved in a collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene Sunday afternoon.
The KCSO says one of the planes involved was a float plane from Brooks Seaplanes carrying five passengers and one pilot. Three of the passengers were children and the other two were adults.
The second plane involved was a Cessna carrying at least two occupants. Authorities are still working to confirm the number of occupants in the Cessna.
The KCSO Sonar and Dive Team located the wreckage in about 127 feet of water. Two victims were recovered at the scene shortly after the crash, and a third was recovered from the lake floor by the Sonar and Dive Team using a remote-operated vehicle.
The Sonar and Dive team is expected to resume recovery efforts around noon Monday. The NTSB has also been contacted and is expected to send investigators as early as Monday.
Brooks Seaplanes, a scenic flight tour service in Coeur d'Alene, lists an eight-seated DHC 2 Beaver seaplane on the aircraft section of its website.
"The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the citizens who attempted to render aid to the victims who were located at the scene," the Sheriff's Office wrote.
Update: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says at least two people were killed and multiple more are feared dead after two planes collided over Lake Coeur d'Alene Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say two victims were pulled from the water following the crash, but were both deceased.
"Initial reports are, there were a total of 8 passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified," the Sheriff's Office said in an update. "At this time it is believed there are no survivors."
The KCSO says the planes have been located by their Sonar Team in 127 feet of water. Information regarding the planes is being verified and will be released once it is confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be responding to investigate the incident.
Previous coverage: Officials are working to rescue multiple victims after two planes collided in the air over Lake Coeur d'Alene.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the planes fell into 120 feet of water between Powderhorn and Black Bay.
Officials said there are multiple victims.
Witnesses Patrick Pierce and Kiki Hood were near the scene when the mid-air collision occurred.
"So I was just pulling off the dock, was just riding the Jet ski and then all of a sudden heard like a high-pitched sound of an airplane and I looked up and saw the explosion," Pierce said. "It was definitely two airplanes. It wasn't necessarily an immediate explosion. It was more of like a clipping if you will, you know both airplanes kind of running into each other and then followed by an explosion after that. And then I rushed out there and saw it."
Pierce described seeing a pontoon from a seaplane floating at the water level, and multiple boats converged. He said another boat pulled two bodies prior to Kootenai County authorities arriving and taking over.
