Authorities are investigating a shooting involving two men in Medical Lake.
KHQ is told that a man shot another, and the man that was shot is now in the hospital.
The extent of his injuries are unclear. Police have been working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and are looking for witnesses.
It happened at N Howard St & W Brooks Rd, around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Howard was expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning. As of 8 a.m., agencies were still on scene.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.