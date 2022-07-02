Time to break out those rain jackets and umbrellas again, showers and storms are on the way for the holiday weekend.
Sunday and Monday we will be seeing chances for heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms, unfortunate timing for the Fourth of July on Monday! It looks like those showers will be mostly cleared out by the later hours Monday night, so don’t lose hope on those beautiful 4th of July firework shows just yet!
As of right now, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene have a 20 percent chance of precipitation for Monday night.
A cool down is coming in too this weekend, sticking around until Tuesday. The temperatures will spike back up though into the low-to-mid-80s by Wednesday and going into the weekend.
