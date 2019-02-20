OLYMPIA - A bipartisan bill that is aimed at simplifying firearms regulations was introduced to the Washington state House Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Sponsored by fourteen representatives, including Rep. Matt Shea, House Bill 2103 says that it, "may be known and cited as the people's defense of the Second Amendment act of 2019."
Shea released a statement on the legislation stating, “Initiative 1639 is unconstitutional in many respects and punishes law-abiding citizens, while doing nothing to keep firearms away from criminals. We live in a Republic, not a Democracy. A Republic is based on the rule of law which means every law that is passed must be constitutional. It is very clear this initiative is not, and thus the reason for the repeal.”
The only democratic representative sponsoring the bill is from the 19th district, Rep. Brian Blake.
After the first reading of the original bill, sections in the bill regarding bump fire stocks, gun storage, short barrel guns and concealed firearms have been stricken.
The next step is to have a revised version of the bill hit the committee.