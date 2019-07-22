A mix-up at a Missouri Walmart left a little girl with a cake that read "Happy Birthday, Loser."
The photo of 2-year-old Elizabeth Jones was actually taken back in September but recently went viral. Elizabeth's mom says she asked for the cake to read, "Happy Birthday, Lizard."
"Lizard" is Elizabeth's nickname.
However, just as Melin Jones was leaving the store, she realized it said, "Happy Birthday, Loser."
The mother did wind up getting Elizabeth a new cake with her real name on it.
While the little girl looks glum in the now viral photo, her mom posted on Facebook that Liz can't read and they didn't tell her what it said. She also added "Even if we did tell her that the cake said 'loser' she doesn't know what a loser is. So chill. Laugh, it’s funny."