The snow has moved out of the region, yet this cold and dry northerly flow is keeping our temperatures well below average through Monday, with high wind speeds making it feel absolutely bitter outside.
Tonight, Spokane will see temperatures reach only nine degrees; it is a perfect night to stay inside! North Idaho will see similar temperatures, while Lookout Pass will dip below zero, reaching around negative two degrees.
In the past 24 hours, wind gusts have reached 28 mph in Spokane and 30 in Coeur d’Alene. Wind speeds sticking in the high teens and low-20s across the region. With this, wind chill values have made it feel well into the single digits across the Inland Northwest and into the negatives across Montana.
Keep in mind, Saturday’s overnight lows do not factor in the wind chill values; if the wind speeds remain high throughout the night as forecasted, it could feel as low as negative ten degrees in Spokane, negative 17 in Coeur d’Alene, even negative 30 at Lookout Pass.
Wind Chill Advisories are in place across the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana, expiring Sunday at ten a.m.
While we experience these freezing temperatures, it is crucial to remember how to stay safe when the wind cools down the region. The number one rule, stay inside if you can! If you must go outside, make sure to cover any exposed skin. With how low these temperatures are going, our internal body heat begins to exit our body, making it even more difficult to remain warm.
Precipitation wise, after this morning’s light snowfall, the weekend will be dry. By Tuesday there is a 20% chance of snow in Spokane, which will appear again by Thursday. As we head into next weekend, there is potential for mixed showers across the region.
