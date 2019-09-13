More than $4 million dollars worth of marijuana was found inside an abandoned boat in California on Sunday.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents were called to the area after witnesses said they saw the 26-foot boat come ashore on a beach between Carlsbad and Oceanside, California.
Moments later they said they saw two people get out of the boat and run along the shoreline. When Border Patrol agents arrived, they found one thousand pounds of marijuana inside the boat with a street value of $4.3 million dollars.
The vessel was seized by the Border Patrol and the drugs were turned over to the Maritime Task Force for further investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.