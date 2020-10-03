A body was found inside a burned out trailer in Hayden following a fire Saturday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release that the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Once the fire was put out, a body was found inside the singlewide trailer on the property.
The Sheriff's Office says the name of the victim is being withheld until the identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified.
If anyone has information about the fire, they are asked to please contact Detective Zirker with the KCSO Detectives Division at mzirker@kcgov.us or 208-446-1300 or the Northern Lakes Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Larson clarson@northernlakesfire.com, as this is a joint investigation between the two agencies.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said more information will be released once it becomes available.
