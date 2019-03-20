Body of Kittitas Deputy Ryan Thompson is escorted by law enforcement to a funeral home in Ellensburg.

The body of Kittitas Deputy Ryan Thompson has been escorted back to a funeral home in Ellensburg.
Investigators say Thompson was shot and killed Tuesday night by 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro from Ellensburg following a police chase. Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was also shot in the leg. He was flown to Harborview for treatment.
A bank account has been set up for the families of Thompson and Chavez. You can find information on how to donate here.
Also, If you would like to submit a message of support to the families you can do that here.