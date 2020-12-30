UPDATE: DEC. 30 AT 4:45 A.M.
According to Chelan County Emergency Management, the scene is clear and US2 through downtown Leavenworth is back open.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Chelan County Emergency Management reported a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth Tuesday evening around 8:00 PM.
A source tells KHQ that a man called 911 from a blocked number saying there was a bomb in a garbage can on the 800 block of Front Street in downtown. Police immediately began evacuating the streets and bomb squad was called. In addition, Cascade Medical Center as well as some of the main buildings downtown were been placed under emergency lockdown.
Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad is responding to the threat and the main streets going in and out of the town are currently closed. The FBI is also responding to the scene coming from the Seattle area.
Cascade Medical Center is on lockdown and released a statement on Facebook saying they are continuing to receive emergency cases but remain in lockdown.
The City of Leavenworth sent an email update to residents saying this:
"The Sheriff’s Office contacted City Officials this evening about a bomb threat in a garbage can on the 800 block of Front Street in Downtown Leavenworth. The following points are what we know so far:
- The Sheriff’s Office is tracking the bomb threat phone call.
- Downtown is being evacuated; all others should shelter in place.
- WSDOT has closed Highway 2.
- Cascade Medical Center is sheltering in place.
- Sheriff’s Office is bringing in a bomb squad to access the validity of the bomb threat.
- Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the arrival of the bomb squad from Moses Lake. Additional bomb squads are also en route from the west side.
- 7 Chelan County Deputies and 3+ WA State Patrol Officers are currently on scene.
- Sheriff's Office will set up a command post at either the High School or Fire District #3.
This is what we know so far and we will update as additional information comes in. Please shelter in place and stay safe!"
