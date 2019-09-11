A North Carolina woman accused of cutting off her husband's penis is being held on half a million dollars bond.
Victoria Frabutt was arrested Tuesday morning at the couple's home outside of Newport.
In court, the woman sobbed when addressing the judge and held her head down. She is charged with malicious castration and kidnapping.
At the request of the district attorney, the judge increased her bond from $100,000 to $500,000. Prosecutors say Frabutt has ties to Connecticut and they believe she is a flight risk.
Deputies say 61-year-old James Frabutt was taken to a hospital along with the severed member, however they didn't provide an update on his condition.
Victoria Frabutt's next court date is September 20th. If released on bond, she must be electronically monitored and will not be allowed to leave the state, or have possession of weapons. She also cannot have contact with her husband.