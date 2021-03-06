A 41-year-old man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after the Bonner County Sheriff's Office says he exposed himself and sexually touched a girl under the age of thirteen.
According to a release on Facebook from the Sheriff's Office, Christopher Lee Josephson met the girl on social media while posing as a 13-year-old boy. Through their interactions online, detectives say Josephson was able to get the girl's home address.
The Sheriff's Office says on February 26, 2021, Josephson went to the girl's home after he sent her pictures of his genitalia and requested inappropriate pictures from her. The Sheriff's office says the girl refused and Josephson went into her home, exposed himself and sexually touched the young girl.
Josephson was confronted by two men who were home at the time and the Sheriff's Office says Josephson left in his beige 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Idaho plates as one of the men called 911.
"The Bonner County Sheriff's Office suspects there are more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Bonner County Detectives at 208-263-8417," a press release said.