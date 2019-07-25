Watch again

An infant accessory is being recalled because of a potential suffocation hazard.

The Boppy Company is recalling 14,000 infant head and neck accessories because of the issue.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the head support in certain models is overstuffed, which could create the suffocation hazard by tilting an infant's head too far forward.

Three reports of babies' heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product, but no injuries have been reported.

The "Ebony Floral" model and the "Heathered Gray" style were sold at target and other stores between March and May of this year for about $20. The model numbers for the products are 4150114 and 4150117.

Consumers should immediately stop using the head support and contact the Bobby Company for a full refund.The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com