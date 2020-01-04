Cleanup of diesel fuel in the Kootenai River continues following a train derailment on Wednesday.
Boundary County issued a press release Saturday afternoon recommending that county residents not use water directly from the Kootenai River until the conclusion of the clean up operation.
The County also added that additional steps have been taken since the derailment to prevent diesel from flowing downstream beyond Bonners Ferry.
"BNSF is conducting water sampling under the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, who will be analyzing and monitoring water quality during the cleanup operation and recovery period," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Bonners Ferry municipal water supply, Cabinet Mountain water, and other public water services are NOT affected by the spill as they are not drawing water from the Kootenai River, according to the County's press release.
Boundary County residents who have concerns or questions about water quality can contact Panhandle Health District at 208-415-5220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.