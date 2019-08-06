Prison guards in northeastern Brazil apprehended a feathered law-breaker over the weekend at a maximum-security penitentiary.
The perpetrator was a pigeon that guards suspect was used to transport drugs or messages between criminal factions inside and out of the prison.
The pigeon was wearing a red bag with the inscription PCC on it, which are the initials in Portuguese for Brazil's infamous First Capital Command gang.
The President of the Alagoas State Penitentiary Workers Union said in the viral video that there was nothing in the pigeon's bag when it was caught.